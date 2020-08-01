Big Tech is making sure people don’t hear about the deadly downsides of vaccines

(Natural News) Access to unlimited information is one of the biggest draws of the internet, but if Big Tech has their way, we’ll soon only be able to read hand-picked information that supports the liberal narrative. Anyone who thinks this is an exaggeration only needs to take a look to what’s happening with Big Tech censorship on the vaccine debate.

Last month, Children’s Health Defense Chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. reported that Facebook removed an interview on IGTV that he did with the founder of The Autism File, Polly Tommey, a mere 10 minutes after it was posted without offering any explanation. According to Kennedy, the video did not contain any inaccuracies and was fully supported by peer-reviewed science. Their main issue, of course, was that it contained facts that the vaccine industry does not want people to hear. In this case, he spoke about the coronavirus vaccine and the flaws in Moderna’s recent trials.

This type of censorship was also seen when Facebook’s FactChecker program censored the producer of Vaxxed, Del Bigtree, when he said that vaccines contain mercury and aluminum and can cause encephalopathy. This was somehow branded false and censored despite the fact that this information is listed in the package inserts that come with vaccines (although patients rarely end up seeing them). Bigtree was also recently deplatformed by YouTube after covering the low-cost hydroxychloroquine treatment for coronavirus that threatens Big Pharma profits.

Any type of negative talk about legitimate vaccine dangers is being labeled “misinformation”

Kennedy wrote on the Children’s Health Defense site that when Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff asked the CEOs of Facebook, Amazon and Google in a 2019 letter to censor what he called “vaccine misinformation,” it was really” a “euphemism for any statement that departs from official declarations by Pharma and its captured regulatory officials. Each of these Silicon Valley tyrants is partnered in rich deals with vaccine makers. They were therefore delighted to comply.”

He added that they are silencing the stories of mothers whose children have been injured by vaccines, along with other unapproved criticism of pharmaceuticals – powerful stories from grieving families that could very well spare other parents from suffering similar tragedies.

Facebook announced shortly after the Schiff letter that it would implement new policies that actively censor content that is posted on its platform that goes against the official narrative that vaccines are somehow completely safe and effective. Schiff claimed that it’s Facebook’s job to guide users to pro-vaccine content for their own protection. Some of the measures the social media giant put in place included banning anti-vaccine information from being promoted via recommendations or ads, and making such information less prominent in search results. They also reduced the ranking of groups and pages that discuss the drawbacks and dangers of vaccines in their news feed and search results.

Facebook also extended this effort to Instagram, were they will no longer recommend content that includes vaccine “misinformation” – which is really anything that paints vaccines in a negative light, even if it is true and verifiable.

Kennedy also quoted his uncle, John F., Kennedy, who wisely said in 1962 that American “libraries should be open to all – except the censor. We must know all the facts and hear all the alternatives and listen to all the criticisms.”

Apparently Big Tech doesn’t agree with that stance. They only want us to hear what they believe, and there is absolutely no room for alternatives and critics. This type of censorship is something that should set off red flags for everyone, no matter which side they fall on in the vaccine debate.

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

Wired.com

NaturalNews.com