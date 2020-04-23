Dear President Trump: To save America, you must ignore the disinformation from your own supporters who are ignorant about infectious disease

(Natural News) Dear President Trump,

In order to save America from the coronavirus, you must ignore the dangerously bad disinformation being pushed by your own supporters who are ignorant about infectious disease.

You may or may not be aware, but because of a fundamental lack of scientific and medical knowledge across the conservative media and independent media, the vast majority of Trump supporters right now believe four things which are demonstrably false:

Belief #1) The coronavirus is a “hoax” and isn’t even killing people. The entire thing, they claim, is a grand media conspiracy involving 100+ countries and hundreds of thousands of doctors, nurses and coroners who are all faking the deaths.

Belief #2) Because the coronavirus is a “hoax,” lockdowns don’t work and were never necessary. All lockdowns should end immediately, they say.

Belief #3) Since the coronavirus doesn’t even exist, masks don’t work and no one should ever wear a mask in public or in any workplace, they insist.

Belief #4) That the weak and elderly should be “sacrificed” for the sake of saving the economy for the rest of us. This belief, now widespread among pro-Trump, pro-America protesters, argues that millions of Americans should be allowed to die over the next few months in order to achieve “herd immunity.” According to our own projections, this would require as many as 5+ million Americans to die in order to achieve an 83% infection / antibody saturation rate.

Many Trump supporters are now taking to the streets in increasing numbers, organizing protests based on these four delusional beliefs. They are verbally accosting medical personnel, gathering in large groups without exercising any commonsense protections against spreading infections (such as wearing masks) while demanding an end to the lockdowns which are already proving effective in averting millions of deaths in the USA.

Importantly, these pro-Trump media pundits, publishers and news networks are spreading complacency to their followers, convincing people that wearing masks is a “surrender to tyranny” and that free people don’t wear masks. (Do they also think free people shouldn’t wear seat belts when driving cars? Or that soldiers shouldn’t wear ballistic vests in battle?)

As a result — and this is the key point — if enough people follow their bad advice, they will spread more infections, resulting in MORE economic damage and longer lockdowns, both of which will further damage your ability to win re-election in November.

The ignorance of pro-Trump influencers, in other words, could lock in your defeat as the lockdowns continue and the economy continues to be decimated by never-ending infections due to the complacency of your own supporters, many of which have no qualifications in science or medicine and therefore have very little understanding of how infectious disease spreads.

Some of your supporters understand medicine, science and math, and we are urging you to listen to good science, not misinformed mobs

It’s worth noting, Mr. President, that I publicly predicted your victory in 2016 before the election. I voted for you and defended many of your policies, costing me dearly in terms of being banned and de-platformed from every major tech platform in the world today. Today, my current prediction is that your chances of victory in November are only 20% if the coronavirus is not soundly defeated in the next three months.

In other words, your very own supporters will cost you the election by spreading the virus through complacency, necessitating extended lockdowns and causing far more economic damage.

Their madness must be stopped.

While I support their right to free speech, they must be reminded to wear mask when gathering in groups so that infections are spread from person to person.

Those who continue to claim the virus doesn’t exist or that nobody is really dying from the coronavirus must be denounced and rejected by all.

Finally, the cruel, vile suggestion that we must “sacrifice the weak” and cause millions of deaths in order to get the economy back on track violates every Christian value upon which the Untied States of America was founded. We are Americans. We protect our elderly, we don’t sacrifice them for Wall Street.

Mr. President, it’s time to tell your own supporters to stop the pandemic denialism and start taking this pandemic seriously, or we will all be forced to endure longer lockdowns and more devastating economic consequences that may lead to Democrats seizing control over the White House in January of 2021. That would be devastating for the future of America and, indeed, the future of human freedom for our world.

For the sake of the future of this great nation, Mr. President, please ignore those supporters of yours that are scientifically and mathematically illiterate and listen to those of us who know what we’re talking about when it comes to infectious disease.

If you want the most qualified, intelligent and courageous individual at your side who can help resolve this pandemic in a way that’s consistent with biological reality, call Michael Savage and ask him to lead your coronavirus response team.

Thank you,

– Mike Adams, publisher, NaturalNews.com

Pro-America, pro-life, pro-liberty (and also pro-science)